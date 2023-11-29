Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

