Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.18 and traded as high as C$5.29. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.17, with a volume of 3,408,607 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.005848 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

