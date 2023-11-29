Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.40.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

