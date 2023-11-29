Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $559.46

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.46 ($7.07) and traded as high as GBX 561 ($7.09). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 556.50 ($7.03), with a volume of 714,515 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.75) to GBX 860 ($10.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.74) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 845.14 ($10.68).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 543.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 559.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 290.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,478.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($63,630.79). 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

