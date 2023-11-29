Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading Down 3.3%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.42 and last traded at 0.43. Approximately 803,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,267,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.44.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.