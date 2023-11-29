Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Lots

Big Lots Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.