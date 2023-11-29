Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,051.40

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,051.40 ($13.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,098 ($13.87). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,091 ($13.78), with a volume of 237,969 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.78) to GBX 1,235 ($15.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,202 ($15.18).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYG

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Big Yellow Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,727.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 992.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,050.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,500.00%.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.