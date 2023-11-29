Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

