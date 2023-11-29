BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Trading Up 0.3%

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.16. Approximately 67,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 67,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BINC. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

