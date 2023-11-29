Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $420.91

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.91 ($5.32) and traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.61). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.58), with a volume of 20,583 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of £360.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

