BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BlueLinx Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million. Research analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $536,671.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,866 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

