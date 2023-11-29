BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of Kadant worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $266.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $87,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $87,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108 shares in the company, valued at $23,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

