BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEL stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,240.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,240.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

