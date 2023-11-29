BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 7,647 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,218,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $66.32 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

