BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 9,567 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.09% of PDF Solutions worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 161.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDF Solutions

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.