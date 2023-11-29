Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $275.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.06.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

BA opened at $222.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.51. Boeing has a 1 year low of $172.56 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.