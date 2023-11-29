Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,346.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

BKNG stock opened at $3,141.91 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,000.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,918.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

