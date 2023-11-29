Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $138.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

