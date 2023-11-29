Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Shares Down 8.1%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 9,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 2,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Brera Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

