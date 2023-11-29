Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $9.70

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $11.39 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $60,005,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

