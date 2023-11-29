Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $19,467,000. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

BBU stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -624.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBU

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

See Also

