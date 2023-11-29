Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

