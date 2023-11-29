Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
CREV stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $197.99.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
