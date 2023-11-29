CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 914,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,029.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 856,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

