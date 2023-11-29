Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

