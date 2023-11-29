CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

