CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of CBIZ worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CBIZ by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.