CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$72.00 target price on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$73.30.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.57. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.58. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

