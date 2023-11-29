CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.47.
CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
