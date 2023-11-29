CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.47.

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

