Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.35

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.35 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 95.77 ($1.21). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 95.55 ($1.21), with a volume of 3,038,788 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.86) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Centamin Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,911.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.35.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

