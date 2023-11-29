Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) versus CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Head-To-Head Review

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) and CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab and CurrencyWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $19.88 billion 4.98 $7.18 billion $3.00 18.61 CurrencyWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than CurrencyWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 2 2 11 0 2.60 CurrencyWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Charles Schwab and CurrencyWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Charles Schwab currently has a consensus price target of $69.91, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than CurrencyWorks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab and CurrencyWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 30.14% 24.58% 1.31% CurrencyWorks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Charles Schwab beats CurrencyWorks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It offers brokerage accounts with equity and fixed income trading, margin lending, options trading, futures and forex trading, and cash management capabilities, including certificates of deposit; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace and Mutual Fund OneSource service, as well as mutual fund trading and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds; advisory solutions for managed portfolios, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, specialized planning, and full-time portfolio management; banking products comprising checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. It also provides digital retirement calculators; integrated web-, mobile-, and software-based trading platforms, real-time market data, options trading, premium research, and multi-channel access; self-service education and support tools; online research and analysis tools; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retirement plan services. The Company operates domestic branch offices in 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as locations in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About CurrencyWorks

(Get Free Report)

CurrencyWorks Inc. provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as ICOx Innovations Inc. and changed its name to CurrencyWorks Inc. in September 2019. CurrencyWorks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.