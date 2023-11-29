Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.94.

Ciena stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ciena by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 80.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,644,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ciena by 46.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,382,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,331,000 after buying an additional 439,584 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

