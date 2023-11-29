Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 87,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 26,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 92.7% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 180,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 837,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $109,203,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

