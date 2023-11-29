Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,387 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.