Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 121.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,387 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

