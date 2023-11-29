Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.40. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 7,584 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -11.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

