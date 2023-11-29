Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.