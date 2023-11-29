Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,208 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Varex Imaging worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $948,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 39.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,830,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VREX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.