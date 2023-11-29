Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of TimkenSteel worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $241,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $241,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $149,442.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock worth $432,612 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $870.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

