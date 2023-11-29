Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,446,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,943,000 after buying an additional 2,457,921 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,142,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 448,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after buying an additional 19,405,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

