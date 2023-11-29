Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,319 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Caleres worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 53,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,989.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at $15,974,989.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,058. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Up 1.9 %

Caleres stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.



