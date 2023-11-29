Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,948 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of U.S. Silica worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after acquiring an additional 107,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 180,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,953,712.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 0.7 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on SLCA

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.