Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.