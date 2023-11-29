Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,022 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

