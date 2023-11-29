Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of American Assets Trust worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.04%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

