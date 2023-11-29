Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Stock Price Down 3%

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 27,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 148,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Complete Solaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Complete Solaria Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

