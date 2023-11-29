Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $7,735,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,527 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

