Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.91.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,335,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,500,627. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.