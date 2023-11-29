Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after buying an additional 412,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,758,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 332,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

