Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a market cap of C$554.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.10 million. Analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

